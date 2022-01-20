Area Arrests for Jan. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Christopher Paul Casson, 36, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Daniel Flores, 24, 1285 Skyview Drive N.W.-26, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle while the registration is suspended/revoked/canceled and driving with a suspended or revoked license.

• John William Grant, 59, 1120 Sycamore Summit, Sugar Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Candance Ariena Huggins, 49, 153 N. Whitfield Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Angel Ann Rodriguez, 34, 159 Smyrna Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.

• Christopher Eric Webb, 48, 129 Richland St. S.E., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

