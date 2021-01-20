Area Arrests for Jan. 21

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dakota Don Everett, 24, 233 Edd Ridley Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment; battery/simple battery (family violence); obstructing or hindering persons making emergency phone calls; simple assault; simple battery against a law enforcement officer; and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Alvin Devan Barthel, 30, 152 Sherwood Forest Lane, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; failure to yield when entering or crossing a roadway; failure to stop at a stop sign; failure to maintain lane; failure to remove vehicle from public roadway; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a firearm by a convicted felon; and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Kimberly Dale, 54, 1911 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper lane change or usage and making an improper turn.
• Jabel Ponce Fraire, 24, 1610 Beechland Place-4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth; giving false information to a law officer; crossing guard line with a weapon without consent; lack of required brake lights and turn signals; misdemeanor driving while license is suspended or revoked; misdemeanor failure to appear; and misdemeanor possession of drug-related items.
• Billinda Felicia Howe, 33, 190 C. Beatrice Court, Ranger, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances), possession of marijuana, open container violation, reckless driving, fleeing/attempting to elude police and possession of a firearm or knife during commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies.
• Gary Tyrone Love, 47, 407 Roberts St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of cocaine.
• Renardo Danelle Love, 38, 3753 Old Dixie Highway, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and parole violation.
• Anthony Bryan Phillips, 41, homeless, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Kimberly Lane Phillips, 32, 431 Clark Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Alexis Quiroz, 20, 1415 Sienna Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Michael Brian Rich, 38, 1004 Croy Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 4 substance and possession of tools for commission of a crime.
• Tiffany Tankersley, 40, 200 Courtney Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hit and run, failure to maintain lane and reckless driving.
• Michael Douglas Whitener, 31, 817 Clark Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Shamair Dichelle Dixon, 37, 94 Johnson St., Kingston, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Michael John Murray, 44, 156 Valley Point Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
