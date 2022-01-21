Area Arrests for Jan. 22/23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Clifford Sawyer Bowen, 30, 1673 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.

• Colty Leon Parker, 33, 211 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Hannah Trolaine Rollins, 35, 4358 Bass Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with interstate interference with custody.

