Area Arrests for Jan. 22/23

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Clifford Sawyer Bowen, 30, 1673 Stoney Point Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Cohutta Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Colty Leon Parker, 33, 211 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Hannah Trolaine Rollins, 35, 4358 Bass Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with interstate interference with custody.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.