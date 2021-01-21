Area Arrests for Jan. 22

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher John Bozeman, 42, 412 Treadwell Road-102, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana, possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance and aggravated stalking.
• Sergio Borrego, 19, 510 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and manufacture/delivery/sale/possession with intent to distribute synthetic marijuana.
• Chandra Nicole Celis, 39, 539 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated cruelty to animals.
• Jason Carl Ford, 33, 5414 Longview Drive, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 5 drug, drugs not in the original container, DUI (drugs), impeding the flow of traffic and driver to exercise due care violation/proper use of phones and radios.
• Kimberly Jane Fulmer, 28, 2383 Ladd Springs Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving without a valid license, driving without insurance and removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of a vehicle.
• Mark Wayne Hullander, 61, 4505 Clonts Road, Apison, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without insurance, driving without a valid license and as a fugitive from justice (DUI and failure to maintain lane from Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• William Dwight Luke Massingill, 25, 118 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Blake Tallent, 32, 521 Mosedale Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and hit and run.
• James Eugene Wiley, 48, 2009 Ashton Lane, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Freddy Cruz, 25, 514 E. May St., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and reckless driving.
• Rodrick Davidson, 25, 1695 Southbrook, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• John Adam Lovain, 39, 127 Topper Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Gregory Glenn Roberts, 33, 4145 Airport Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.