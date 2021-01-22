Area Arrests for Jan. 23-24

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Luis Ivan Carmona-Garcia, 23, 805 Parkway Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with driver to exercise due care violation/proper use of phones and radios and as a fugitive from justice (aggravated assault from Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Richard Wayne Denton, 53, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with three counts of felony probation violation.
• Roy Gene Hancock, 39, 168 Millsap Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Gregory Allen Hewitt, 59, 1912 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Sparky Lamar Hewitt, 61, 1912 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Blake Chastain, 32, 4369 Bass McHan Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, two counts of misdemeanor probation violation, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane, failure to register vehicle and passing vehicles in the opposite direction/driving on the wrong side of the road.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.