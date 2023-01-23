Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy skies with rain developing and possibly a thunderstorm overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch.