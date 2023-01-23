Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brian Matthew Brock, 39, 993 Beaverdale Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Courtney Dandre Barnett, 42, 420 Hillside Drive S.W., Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Perla Camarillo, 33, 1900 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (forced entry, dwelling) and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• David Leonard Camp, 69, 209 Highland Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Leonard Raymond Curry, 25, 146 Alton Terrace, Rossville, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Wiley Harve Dailey, 54, 125 Hazel Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• James William Holloway, 30, 203 Tilt Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Michelle Rosilea Plott, 38, 400 Whitmire Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny, possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in original container and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Elizabeth Ann Steele, 41, 77 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Vanesa Yasmin Fraire, 23, 3041 Saratoga Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with deposit account fraud/bad check equal to or greater than $1,500.
• Manuel Hernandez, 56, 1217 Stacy Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew David Tyler Smith, 30, 140 Burlington Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation and felony failure to appear.
• Jorge Landeros-Soto, 30, 2205 Waring Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Anthony Craig Busby, 35, 1902 Lawson Ave.-7, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a motor vehicle without proper tag/decal and driving without insurance.
• Manuel De Jesus Retiz, 40, 516 Gay St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Javier Silva-Diaz, 28, 187 Golden Finch Way-U9, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, driving without a license, failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Clifford Sawyer Bowen, 41, 277 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Nicole Bryant, 41, 522 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Rico Lebron Mann, 31, 2400 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with conspiracy to commit a felony.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.