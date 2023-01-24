Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Cody Adam Callaway, 33, 972 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin Daniel Edwards, 35, 11025 Davenport Road, Soddy Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jeffery Joe Fowler, 51, 350 N. Holly Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Rico Lebron Mann, 31, 2400 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with conspiracy to commit a felony.
• Xavier Donjuanta Sanford, 29, 2537 Hickory Ridge Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with standards for brake lights, driving without insurance and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to sell.
• Jerry Melvin Ward, 51, homeless, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation as a fugitive from justice (DeKalb County, Alabama).
• Beverly Grace Govan, 57, 5111 Ooltewah Ringgold Road, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
