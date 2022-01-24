Area Arrests for Jan. 25

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Aaron Daniel Baker, 30, 752 Dawnville Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, trafficking in meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Mateo Raymundo Bautista, 50, 3255 286 Highway S., Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI, driving without insurance and failure to obey a traffic control device.
• Joseph Ryan Burns, 34, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Mandy Kay Goins, 34, 1351 Peggy Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth, misdemeanor probation violation and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Royal Wayne Hall Jr., 64, 287 Williams Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Alina Kazantseva, 29, 3033 Alpharetta Drive N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Kristy Lane King, 34, 276 Daisy St., Resaca, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Houston County, Alabama).
• Lyndsey Nicole Long, 27, 1441 Henry Currington Road, Mauk, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (less safe).
• Douglas Edward Morgan, 42, 1605 Abutment Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, financial transaction card theft, fourth-degree forgery (checks), misdemeanor theft by deception, misdemeanor failure to appear and criminal attempt to commit a felony.
• Anthony Dennis Walker, 21, 3583 S. Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios, driving without a license, safety belts violation, driving too fast for conditions and failure to maintain lane.
• Neil Patrick Ware, 58, 2004 Brook View Drive-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Macy Elaine Bray, 27, 1300 Lakemont Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, following too closely and operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal.
• Jennifer Marie Castro, 49, homeless, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling).
• Michael Garrett Elrod, 23, 1490 Old Highway 411, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and must give signal/insufficient use of turn signals.
• Rafael Angel Graulau, 33, 618 Fourth Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Nicholas Ryan Ledford, 22, 3079 Cleveland Highway, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Timothy Heath Padgett, 49, 105 Curtis Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 drug, drugs not in the original container, driving with a suspended or revoked license and affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• Jane Marie Watts, 41, homeless, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with burglary (no forced entry, dwelling).
• Rolando Celedon-Canales, 28, 210 High Mountain Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI, felony failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer and driving without a valid license.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 38, 4007 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Devon Malik Dixon, 21, 727 Mansion Circle, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Echols, 30, 3 Pebble Bend Court-3A, Rome, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession/use of another's ID without consent, ID theft fraud using/possession of ID information concerning a person, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, loitering/prowling and giving false information to a law officer.
• Julian Garcia-Vargas, 40, 1033 Alamo Drive, Georgetown, Kentucky, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Cory Matthew Morgan, 27, 325 Downing St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery (family violence) and aggravated stalking.
• Damian Michael Webb, 28, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Cohutta Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, criminal trespass of property without permission and felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.