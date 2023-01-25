Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tyler Robert Ware, 21, 255 Arp Road, Mineral Bluff, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ricky Dwight Wright, 36, 1097 Old Salem Road, Mineral Bluff, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, driving without insurance, driving with a suspended or revoked license, use of multibeam lighting equipment/failure to dim headlights when approaching head on and as a fugitive from justice (Cherokee County, North Carolina, for possession of meth).
• Lisa Cheryl Collum, 56, 138 Nike Drive, Calhoun, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Joshua Matthew Hawkins, 30, 346 Burns Kendrick Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with receipt, possession or transfer of a firearm by convicted felon or felony first offender probationers.
• Jesse Charles Pratt, 44, 323 Pleasant Valley Road, Adairsville, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Nathan Brad Roberts, 45, 1785 Highway 52 Alternate, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of hydrocodone, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of or attempt to commit certain felonies, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of cocaine and manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
• Darren Lydell Tate, 52, 308 Westwood Circle, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, DUI (less safe) and driving without insurance.
• Lloyd Lee Daniel, 45, 753 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Department of Corrections with felony failure to appear.
• Cartavius Rashad Fisher, 30, 208 N. St. Mark Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear and fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, DUI).
• Denice Bea Hampton, 31, 1185 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with giving false information to a law officer, possession of meth and contraband across guard lines.
• Jose Manuel Garcia-Lopez, 39, 115 Bridlewood Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Destiny Unique Uribe, 37, 330 Imperial Blvd., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI; failure to maintain lane; hit and run; and driving without a license.
