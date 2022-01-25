Area Arrests for Jan. 26

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brandon Michael Bearden, 35, 18862 E. Highway 136, Sugar Valley, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, DUI (endangering a child) and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Curtis Lamar Betterton, 40, 876 Callie Jones Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Adam Brown, 44, 450 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and two counts of misdemeanor probation violation.
• Alen James Stinnett, 42, 129 County Road 704, Athens, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Cody Watkins, 24, 1311 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Lafronta Montrel Wrenn, 28, 141 Imbrie Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear, contempt of Superior Court and misdemeanor failure to appear.
