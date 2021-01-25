Area Arrests for Jan. 26

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sabrina Nickisha Hill, 43, 906 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brittany Nicole Williams, 31, 1478 Old CCC Camp Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects, two counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, possession of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Robert Macaulay Bass, 35, homeless, Franklinville, North Carolina, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and simple battery (family violence).
• Jennifer Mae Cantrell, 33, 123 Guadalupe Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, drugs not in the original container, driving without insurance, tag light required and brake lights and turn signals required.
• Susan Renee Mcree, 49, 105 Newtown Road-apartment 5, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
• April Renee Miller, 35, 621 N. Seventh Ave.-apartment 1, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
• Nathan Daniel Myers, 33, 1737 Westland Drive S.W., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road.
• Britney Diane Nugent, 29, 496 Horseshoe Way-J102, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and felony failure to appear.
• Jacob Stephen Willett, 32, 234 Wheat Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Noemi Ardon, 25, 216 N. Easterling St.-C218, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• Eric Roy Morales Reyes, 25, 140 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Jeannette Reyes, 22, 140 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane, improper lane change or usage and driving without a valid license.
• Dewayne Jamar Webb, 27, 406 Lovell Ave., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, giving false information to a law officer, improper use of a handicap parking space and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Celeste Vila, 36, 610 Crystal View Court, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Shawndya Anderson, 31, 323 East St. S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Denny Renay Griffin, 53, 1600 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI (less safe).
• Juan Carlos Hernandez-Melo, 41, 2209 Vivid Court, Stone Mountain, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, improper turn, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• James Woodrow Hill, 60, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Rayanna Marie Janke, 19, 816 Lee Bryant Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI under 21, furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor and a headlights and other lights violation.
• Ernesto Elias Miguel, 23, 1935 Valley Brook Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, reckless driving and laying drag or reckless conduct with an automobile.
• Joshua Lee Parrish, 35, 2671 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, possession and use of drug-related objects, open container violation and possession of meth.
• Andrea Ramirez-Jeronimo, 29, 1324 Bay Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• John Rambo Scot Townsend, 35, 750 Davenport Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Christopher Maurice Brown, 42, 1300 Autumn Court-6, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, manufacture/delivery/sale/possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of cocaine, DUI, open container violation and crossing a guard line with a weapon without consent.
• Fernando Vasquez-Reynoso, 24, 707 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated stalking, DUI, taillights violation and driving with the wrong class of driver's license.
