Area Arrests for Jan. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Benjamin Juan Reinoso, 32, 112 Charles Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of cocaine, DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and driving without a valid license.
• Alexis Danielle Austin, 27, 3608 Timothy Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joseph Cory Hollinghead, 44, 2089 Hunt Road S.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Lexi Madelyn Price, 23, homeless, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Michael Alan Prigmore, 50, 305 Westchester Drive-345, Athens, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.