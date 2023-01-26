Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Robert Alexander Alvarez Jr., 19, 2099 Richard Bennett Road, Crandall, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 drug and affix material to reduce light transmission/tint violation.
• James Brandon Averette, 30, 53 Bailey Road, Lookout Mountain, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department as a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Eric Jermaine Cochran, 38, 144 Benfield Circle, Cartersville, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Clayton Harrison Davenport, 47, 259 Keith Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jessica Ashley Diaz, 40, 620 Fifth Ave.-22, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking in meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Gracie Nicole Lance, 18, 469 Diamond Way, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of alcohol by a minor, DUI under 21, driving too fast for conditions and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Democko Santay McBride, 43, 132 Parker Drive-4, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, trafficking meth, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug (hallucinogen) with intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects (first and second offense), possession of tools for the commission of crime and crossing guard line with weapon without permission.
• Christopher Joseph Morton, 43, 218 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony motor vehicle theft (over $1,500).
• Teresa Christine Peterson, 52, 245 Rock Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with open container violation, DUI (less safe) and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Jerry Douglas Williams Jr., 29, 2320 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Tomie Virginia Witt, 30, 1009 Cargal Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, hit and run, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/cancelled registration, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Raul Zamora-De Leon, 67, 2260 Victory Parkway, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Jennifer Michelle Cline, 34, 2867 Rebecca Circle, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment, aggravated assault, (weapon) and battery (family violence).
• Jaylon Joseph Harris, 23, 1804 Shadow Lane-9, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, failure to maintain lane and new resident shall obtain a Georgia license within 30 days.
• Joshua Andrew Johnson, 23, 227 Bayview Lane, Sugar Valley, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Brandon Scott McDonald, 34, 370 Old Trammell Circle, Sylacauga, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office as a fugitive from justice (Sylacauga, Alabama).
• Mark Anthony Stephens, 59, 558 Fashion Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
