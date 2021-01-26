Area Arrests for Jan. 27

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Laura Ann Carroll, 52, 4088 McCamey Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• James Larry Day III, 23, 238 Cummings Way, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony.
• Roy Andrew Huffman, 51, 3317 Highway 282, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Brian Keith Smith, 46, 249 E. Vann Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and burglary.
• Jose Angel Velasquez, 23, 16110 Espinosa, Houston, Texas, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with possession of marijuana, giving false information to a law enforcement officer, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license, seat belt violation (children 5 and younger) and as a fugitive from justice (warrant from Houston, Texas).
• Stoney Joel Allen, 58, 1502 Cleo Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking in meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug and two counts of possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Dale Leon Manis Jr., 28, 143 Perry Creek Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mario Jesus Orellana, 22, 1111 Windsor Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• David Perry, 61, 84 Meadow Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Gary Lee Ross, 41, 1801 Dug Gap Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Lamarr Roshan Smith, 31, 1411 Foster St., Dalton, was charged Monday by state probation with felony failure to appear, felony probation violation and giving false information to a law officer.
• Ricky Lamar Talley, 60, 84 Meadow Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
