Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christine Alisa Bankston, 49, 1029 Grays Drive-B, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), DUI endangering child under influence of drugs, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and a safety belt violation (children under 9).
• Jared David Cantrell, 23, 284 Lucas Gap, Guntersville, Alabama, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Catherine Leigh Carver, 36, 106 Drew Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Pablo Octavio Dominguez, 30, 801 Rucky Drive-6, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Elizabeth Natalie Greenlee, 17, 1142 N. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, disorderly conduct and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Darrell Len Hefner, 51, 206 Cheyenne Trail, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with possession and use if drug-related items and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William Joseph Johnson, 58, 3403 Chattanooga Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Clifford Eugene Kirby Jr., 51, 241 Hillcrest Circle, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• William Andrew Nichols, 34, 806 Richie Circle-A, Bremen, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe).
• Timothy Lamar Patterson, 62, 465 Mount Vernon Drive, Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with deposit account fraud/bad check greater than or equal to $1,500.
• Vanessa Alexandra Quintero, 18, 1496 Heather Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Eton Police Department with signature on citations required/effect of failure to sign, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, window tint greater than 32% or window reflectivity greater than 20%, driving without insurance and speeding.
• Michael Angelo Rodriguez, 30, 604 Frazier Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of crime.
• Casey Andrew Stamey, 34, 3265 Dogwood Valley Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Mitchell Craig Taylor, 50, 1562 Kingkay Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department as a fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• Brittany Nicole Williams, 33, 803 Jamestown Court, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with giving false information to law enforcement, criminal trespass and felony probation violation.
• Brittany Vachelle York, 34, 223 W. Vann Circle-D, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth.
