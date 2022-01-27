Area Arrests for Jan. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charles Beretta Hawk, 42, 1446 Highway 41, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation.
• Charles Albert Kelley, 34, 86 Ellis Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with two counts of battery and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Danny B. Lewis, 51, 9218 Dayton Pike-13, Soddy-Daisy, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting.
• Andres Rodriguez-Estrada, 17, 2007 Lelia Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with reckless conduct, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and possession of a pistol by a person under 18.
• Tracy Gwen Walker, 46, 99 Furrow Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Eton Police Department with lighted headlights/other lights required one-half hour after sunset to one-half hour before sunrise, turn signal requirements, driving with a suspended or revoked license, DUI (multiple substances), open container violation and improper lane change/failure to maintain lane.
• Andrew Letwon Oglesby, 40, 505 E. Woodland Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, felony interference with government property, public drunkenness and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.