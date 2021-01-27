Area Arrests for Jan. 28

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Timothy Allen Carroll, 50, 420 Nordick Road, Crandall, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation, felony theft by shoplifting and misdemeanor theft by shoplifting.
• Eyvonne Renay Bowman, 51, 4204 Long View Road, Cohutta, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Patsy Earleen Bryson, 58, 2782 Old Chattanooga Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Gary Eathan Goldsmith, 30, 90 Callie Jones Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Charles Beretta Hawk, 41, 45 Johnson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Adam Lynthlin, 39, 3002 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Joseph Aaron Woodring, 41, 3990 Boynton Drive, Ringgold, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Michael Lamar Bradley, 35, 3686 Lindsey Memorial Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth; possession of less than an ounce of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; felony driving with license suspended/revoked; failure to maintain lane; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Michelle Beets Isham, 45, 1178 Highway 225 S., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and felony probation violation.
• Amber Marie Norris, 29, 103 Ken Lane, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; and felony probation violation.
