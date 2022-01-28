Area Arrests for Jan. 29/30

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Brian Dakota Bell, 28, 719 Betty St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony interference with government property and fugitive from justice (New York state).
• Carlos Wade Bush Jr., 32, 2198 W. Geneva Road, Avon Park, Florida, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Ashley Meshelle Cantrell, 28, 224 Witherow Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Joey Milton Griffin, 51, 255 Charger Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with second-degree criminal damage to property (business).
• Jessie Archie Kilgore, 31, 726 Industrial Blvd.-lot 5, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and three counts of third-degree cruelty to children.
• Joshua Adam Long, 40, 89 Hooker Lane, Crandall, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence) and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Daniel Eric Pimentel, 28, 700 Virginia Ave., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with hit and run, following too closely, failure to maintain lane, tire violation, failure to carry out duty upon striking a fixed object, failure to report an accident, driving too fast for conditions and three counts of felony probation violation.
• Clifford Saffold, 58, 355 Peach St., Atlanta, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree forgery (check).
