Area Arrests for Jan. 29

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jerry Edward Keener, 57, 502 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Patrick James Cuzzort, 33, 364 E. Third Ave., Eton, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Brandon Keith Ballard, 39, 295 Keener Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael Edward Bellas, 52, 1706 Chestnut Oak Drive-89, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• David Lynn Gunter, 35, 126 Blackwell Way-3, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Jacob Dylan Patterson, 23, 725 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with first-degree burglary (forced entry of a dwelling).
• Christopher Adam Brown, 43, 4335 Bass Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with simple assault, simple battery (family violence), criminal trespass, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, and two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Scott Edward Head, 56, 817 Torino Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Misty Michele Moore, 33, 3371 Crider Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs) and failure to maintain lane.
• Jane Marie Watts, 40, 1328 Jackson Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Daniel White, 18, 1506 King Springs Road, Johnson City, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony tampering with evidence, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, speeding, driving a motorcycle without proof of insurance, failure to maintain lane, failure to use signal, improper lane change or usage, littering highway, reckless driving, sale/purchase/possession of cigarettes/tobacco products to minors, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, misdemeanor theft by bringing stolen property into the state and driving without a valid license.
• Shedtrick Raymon Witherow, 39, 1689 Vann Way N.W.-36B, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
