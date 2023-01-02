Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Terry Wayne East, 52, 117 McIntosh Way, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Brent David Stepp, 25, 108 Shannon Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with pedestrian under the influence, drugs to be kept in the original container and possession of a schedule 2 controlled substance.
• Benjamin Ryan Tankersley, 50, 261 Hamby Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with insufficient use of turn signals, DUI, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense and open container violation.
• David Lorenzo Baker, 60, 1053 Mount Vernon Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Shameka Dee-mee Donley, 44, 506 Parkside Place-74F, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Tye Eugene Groves, 77, 5520 Dry Valley Road, Cohutta, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth or amphetamine, possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession of meth and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Vincent Michael Harper, 35, 412 Treadwell Road-121, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with terroristic threats and acts.
• Roderick Marquice Hockett, 27, 1500 Porter Road-N, Nashville, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Jesse Allen Peeples, 31, 457 McIntire Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, felony failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and giving false information to a law officer.
• Jessica Pearl Walker, 41, 423 Scarlet Drive, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• Jose Ramon Alvarado, 21, 456 Cedar St., Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, open container violation, speeding and reckless driving.
• Benjarmin Scott Fowler, 34, 124 Estelle Middleton Road, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (multiple substances).
• Brittany Elise Hendon, 35, 701 Valley Drive-A, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI, failure to maintain lane, speeding and driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios.
• Jeffery Dewayne Marlow, 59, 344 Strain Road, Cohutta, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Walter Gene Weaver, 70, 1387 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with terroristic threats and acts.
