Area Arrests for Jan. 30-31

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Rainey Melissa Bennett, 23, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• Morgan Cleland, 25, 1314 Sharon Circle, Chattanooga, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Charles Edwin Johnston, 25, 380 Springfield Drive-B, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Preston Lee Mays, 20, 904 Julian St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Juan Israel Pineda-Covarrubia, 33, 102 Riderwood Drive, Dalton, was placed on hold Thursday at the Whitfield County jail for Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
• Hunter Ryan Wilson, 21, 2037 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple battery against law enforcement personnel, disorderly conduct, terroristic threats and acts, and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and disorderly conduct.
• Eric Roy Morales Reyes, 25, 140 Levi Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and speeding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.