Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Gary Robert Chastain, 61, Tunnel Hill-Varnell Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• David Guilford Gomez, 24, 750 Franklin Gateway S.E.-19G, Marietta, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, DUI and speeding.
• Ternae Montrell Johnson, 24, 1101 Hair St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and parole violation.
• Christopher Blake Kendall, 37, 1249 Shadow Ridge Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Calesta Jo Manasco, 37, 957 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, driving with a suspended or revoked license and driving without insurance.
• Denzil Dwaine Moore, 48, 107 Robbie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with new resident to obtain license within 30 days, driving with a suspended or revoked license and possession of meth.
• Matthew Lee Moore, 40, 107 Robbie Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Eton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Jose Jesus Morales-Pimentel, 40, 406 Hester Circle, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Hank William Smedema, 34, 952 Gibson Meadow Drive, Chattanooga, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, litter violation (public or private property or water), improper lane change or usage, driver to exercise due care/proper use of phones and radios and driving without a license.
• Brittney Nicole Weaver, 36, 1970 Red Cut Road-B, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with battery and second-degree criminal damage to business property.
• Ashley Mae Wells, 37, 14245 E. Highway 136, LaFayette, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• Tracey Lamar Appleberry, 20, 54 Connell St.-B, East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.
• Trevon Malik Johnson, 21, 5416 Connell St., East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony and loitering/prowling.
• Ashley Lynn Moyer, 34, 515 Parkside Place-5A, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and driving without a license.
• Jordoan Allen Myles, 31, 62 Priscilla Drive, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI (multiple substances), open container violation, speeding and failure to maintain lane.
• Kerri Diane Nichols, 37, 301 Bogle St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with view obstructed (windshield/other windows); knowingly driving a motor vehicle on a suspended, canceled, revoked registration; driving with a suspended or revoked license; giving false information to a law enforcement officer; misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• William Johnny Paul, 44, 156 Franklin Hill, Rocky Face, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of meth and felony probation violation.
• Leta Glenn Speegle, 67, 622 McCamy Sumach Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Bettina Angela Tillman, 44, 62 Roger Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with exploitation of/inflicting pain to/depriving essential services to a disabled person, elder person or resident; three counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers; sinple battery (family violence); and unlawful conduct during a 911 call by using obscene/vulgar/profane language to intimidate/harass a 911 officer.
• Ever Velasquez-Ortiz, 30, 219 Rollie Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Beverly Kay White, 66, 1116 Willowdale Road-319, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and terroristic threats and acts.
• Justice Caroline Young, 23, homeless, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession and use of drug-related objects, simple battery and possession/manufacture/delivery/distribution/administering/sale/possession of marijuana with intent to distribute.
• Luysito Ortiz Angel, 27, 2105 Club Drive-8, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), reckless conduct, cruelty to children (excessive physical/mental pain), terroristic threats and acts, obstruction of driver’s view/interference with control of a motor vehicle, safety belts violation and pedestrian under the influence.
• Reginald Eugene Baker, 48, 204 Yardley Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Hildebrando Huerta, 27, 500 Learning Way, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Angela Chastine Locke, 43, 533 Daisy Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with transmitting or posting a nude or sexually explicit photo or video to a website/live webcam/message board.
• Julian Hosea Moore, 30, 1605 Beechland Place-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and violation of a family violence order.
• Maria Paiz-Vargas, 26, 739 Belvoir Ave., East Ridge, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, open container violation, failure to maintain lane and driving without a valid license.
• Charles Brian Rider, 46, 3500 Hurricane Road, Rocky Face, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, two counts of misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal, two counts of driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving an unsafe or improperly-equipped vehicle, view obstructed/windshields and windshield wiper violation, improper U-turns, improper lane change or usage, failure to yield while turning left, reckless driving and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
• Jeremy Lee Walker, 39, 50 Oremine Road, Taylorsville, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs) and running a red light.
• Johnathan Lee Walker, 35, 355 N. White Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.