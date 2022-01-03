Area Arrests for Jan. 4

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Manuel Yovani Beltran-Adame, 37, 6008 Cedarwood Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving without a valid license.
• Christopher Charles Carver, 40, 46 Rustic Way, Talking Rock, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a license plate, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of marijuana and possession of meth with intent to distribute.
• Casey Michelle Crane, 38, 205 Rock Hill Road, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by state probation with possession of meth.
• James George D'Angelo, 35, 1106 Underwood St.-312, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nicole Lynn Escott, 34, 842 McAfee St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Kaitlyn Paige Farley, 23, 325 Goodwill Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of or intent to sell marijuana.
• Moises Garibay, 37, 3012 Brevard Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, failure to maintain lane and a tire violation.
• Sherry Lynn Keesecker, 48, 2120 Hummingbird Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of misdemeanor shoplifting and possession of meth and by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Tavares Ravon Ledford, 39, 491 Timberbrook Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding and possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
• Pedro Ivan Medina, 22, 629 Bud Holland Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation, two counts of aggravated assault (weapon), terroristic threats and acts, burglary (no forced entry, dwelling) and statutory rape.
• Chad Eugene Peace, 34, 141 Fields Walk, Summerville, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear, possession of meth with intent to distribute and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Alex Ponce, 26, 1614 Lynnwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with identity theft fraud when using/possessing identifying information concerning a person.
• Austin Ray Tilson, 38, 270 Big Ridge Road, Talking Rock, was charged Thursday by the Chatsworth Police Department with possession of meth with intent to distribute, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of marijuana.
• Jose Jesus Duarte, 42, 1381 Valley Way, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of drug-related objects, possession of meth and DUI (drugs).
• Carlos Adrian Martinez Jr., 23, 204 Chandler Ridge, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• Keith Allen Pinson, 45, 911 Old Dalton Ellijay Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Miguel Ybarra Jr., 38, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Alfredo Alvarez-Fraire, 30, 210 Club Drive, Fayetteville, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving without a valid license.
• Kevin Claude Ballew, 61, 496 Floodtown Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking and Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated stalking.
• Isaac Isaiah Cardenas, 21, 160 Tompkins Alley, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration and failure to stop at a stop sign.
• Diego Miguel Hernandez, 36, no address listed, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (family violence), possession of a firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies, discharge of a firearm while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, pointing or aiming a gun or pistol at another and two counts of reckless conduct.
• Alexander Morales-Hernandez, 30, 177 Redington Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with forgery in the first degree, giving false information to a law officer, driving without a valid license and driving without insurance.
• Raul Ramirez, 22, 201 Long Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with driving without a valid license, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, driving without insurance and a window tint violation.
• Cecylia Renee Bartlett, 48, 179 Dogwood Hills Drive-213, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Holly Nicole Clemons, 24, 1349 Gresham Park Drive-2303, Murfreesboro, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and speeding.
• Tony Michael Cruse, 37, 241 Gap Springs Road, Old Fort, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and DUI (less safe).
• Emiliano Chavez Lazaro, 53, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and improper stopping/parking on roadway.
• Jose Cruz Mendiola, 30, 209 Good Ole Boys Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with simple assault, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Diana Perez, 18, 609 Regal Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Wesley Courtland Smith, 24, 407 Hill Road, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Phillip Wayne White, 47, 2270 Park Canyon Drive-205, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, driving an unsafe or improperly equipped vehicle, headlights violation, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to use signal, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
