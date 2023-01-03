Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Tianna Kate Stoner, 33, 128 Sherwood Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with three counts of possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance and contraband across guard lines.
• Santos Felipe De Leon-mendez, 39, 321 Goodwill Drive-12, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, open container violation, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving without a valid license and improper turn and by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.