Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashley Virginia Bell, 42, 925 Stoneleigh Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Leslie Welcome Dial, 40, 2507 Todd Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Mathew Simon Fasbender, 43, 413 Ironwood Way, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of marijuana and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Denny Renay Griffin, 55, 221 Robbie Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Priscilla Lynn Ridgeley, 40, 205 Gwendolyn Lee Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Conner Lee Saucer, 21, 47 S. Springs Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking.
