Area Arrests for Jan. 5

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Jerry Micheal Card, 54, 252 Wilson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 37, 4007 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and a headlights and other lights violation.
• Jimmy Lynn Harrell, 36, 116 Willowdale Road-532, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with third-degree cruelty to children (third or subsequent offense), simple battery and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• James Marquiz Ketner, 20, 2930 Hillside Road, Knoxville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane/wrong side of the road, safety belts violation (adults 18-plus years old), passing in no-passing zones, failure to maintain lane, speeding, driving too fast for conditions and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Sonya Chantelle Lewis, 50, 1216 McDaniel St.-5, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, first-degree forgery, false statement/writing/concealing facts, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, giving false information to a law officer, party to a crime, driving with a suspended/revoked/canceled registration, driving without insurance, driving without a license and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Abigail Shipman, 19, 2377 E. Emerson Road, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun).
• Cory Austin Ledford, 30, 1 Brothers Lane-106, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions and a headlights violation.
• Brett Anthony Lilly, 30, 83 Depot St., Ellijay, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with simple battery (family violence), aggravated assault (family violence), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to report an accident, driving with a suspended or revoked license, second-degree criminal damage to property (business) and kidnapping.
• Anthony Brian Manis, 39, 714 Neely Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• Leslie Keith Nichols, 38, 789 Bermuda St.-F4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault, third-degree cruelty to children and terroristic threats and acts.
• Tristan Brice Bagley, 21, 176 Morning Glory Drive, Ringgold, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun).
• Christopher Jerrid Byers, 29, 128 Keith Ave., Eton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny, felony failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license and a tag light violation.
• Lanisha Shantay Holloway, 22, 2240 E. 26th St., Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (controlled substance), operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag/decal, driving too fast for conditions, hit and run, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Nealey Faye Jackson, 41, 617 N. Seventh Ave.-4, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation and a property security interest violation.
• Misty Lynn Dalton, 29, 788 Shelton Road, Trenton, was charged Sunday by the Varnell Police Department with sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and failure to maintain lane.
• Daniel Shawn Moore, 39, 661 Ballard Lane, Sparta, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with sale or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and giving false information to a law officer.
• Tyree Penn, 20, 803 Gillespie Road, Chattanooga, was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee, theft over $1,000) and speeding.
• Heather Marie Stanley, 32, 400 N. Thornton Ave.-3, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and felony probation violation.
• Dillion Jacolby Bates, 22, 816 Shugart Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
