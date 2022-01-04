Area Arrests for Jan. 5

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Roy Lee Byers, 59, 133 Sabrina Way, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Matthew Delp, 39, 217 Old Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Steven Daniel Elrod, 40, 2507 E. Hillview Drive, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and three counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Alexander Thompson Hill, 29, 321 Whitmire Circle, Tunnel Hill, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with five counts of felony failure to appear and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Samuel Dean Pendergrass, 43, 126 Campbell Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements.
• Jamie Cole Steelman, 19, 314 Red Cut Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Cody Watkins, 24, 1311 Felice St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with financial transaction card theft and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking.
• Jeffery Allen Amos, 44, 1521 Buck Board Ridge, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, a taillights violation, driving too fast for conditions, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and driving without a valid license.
• Mario Graceffa, 47, N2633 Kelleen Drive, Waupaca, Wisconsin, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
