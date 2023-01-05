Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Shane Canady, 45, 173 Landen Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Heather Michelle Greeson, 49, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Juan Manuel Hernandez, 25, 609 N. Selvidge St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and crossing a guard line with drugs without consent.
• Tony Landaverde, 33, 127 Andasol Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession with intent to distribute a schedule 3/4/5 drug, two counts of possession of a schedule 2 drug, three counts of possession with intent to distribute a schedule 1/2 drug, trafficking in synthetic narcotic, possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Cynthia Renee McNeese, 56, 385 Whittemore Hollow Road, Ringgold, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Haley Elizabeth Quarles, 24, 390 Blackwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and felony theft by taking.
• Viry Arroyo-Aguero, 24, 3341 Freedom Lane, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
• Robin Annette Howard, 42, 409 Thornton Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Celia Ryan Sotelo, 37, 3122 Headrick Circle S.E., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and possession and use of drug-related objects.
