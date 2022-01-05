Area Arrests for Jan. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Skylar Keith Caldwell, 33, 811 Collins Court, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Triston Kyle West Darville, 27, 109 Gentry Way, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Daniel Malachi Foust, 24, 148 Orange Drive-1D, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree burglary (no forced entry of a non-residence).
• John Dakota Labrone Grissom, 31, 546 Reed Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Crystal Lee Hamilton, 44, 243 E. Broadacre Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• James Edward Jones, 56, 1218 Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jose Antonio Valle, 24, 413 Vann Circle, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with terroristic threats and acts, third-degree cruelty to children, simple assault (family violence), battery (family violence), driving without a valid license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jeremy Cornilus Hamilton, 35, 627 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, use of a license plate to conceal the identity of a vehicle, operating without a proper tag/decal, failure to dim headlights/use of multibeam lighting equipment, driving without a valid license and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Pedro Merci Jimenez, 38, 1112 Ridgeleigh Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Bruno Pedro Sanchez Jr., 34, 311 Sycamore Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession and use of drug-related objects, driving on a divided highway/controlled access road/emergency lane, failure to maintain lane/driving on the wrong side of the road and failure to obey traffic devices and regulations by pedestrians.
