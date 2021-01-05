Area Arrests for Jan. 6

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Dustin Scott Afman, 35, 2554 Poplar Springs Road, Ringgold, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Sherry Ann Baker, 37, 546 Mt. Zion Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by state probation with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Lisa Ann Green, 56, 2792 Knob Road, Maryville, Tennessee, was charged Monday by the Cohutta Police Department with DUI (drugs), failure to maintain lane and impeding the flow of traffic.
• Brandon Lee Salas, 30, 115 George Brock Road, Resaca, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor theft by taking (pocket picking), misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• Wesley Raymond Bennett, 35, 2639 Old Grade Road, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Keisha Brooke Shell, 27, 1970 Norton Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and misdemeanor theft by taking.
