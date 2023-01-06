Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Nathaniel Wayne Blackwell, 40, 222 Stoops Way, Rocky Face, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Ashley Danielle Griffin, 33, 241 Julian Lane, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Anthony Lamar Harris, 58, 1421 Bruess Drive-2, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of opium.
• George Gregory Hayes, 64, 106 Acorn Lane, Fort Oglethorpe, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and open container violation.
• Bradly Howard, 22, 2432 S. Riverbend Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon) and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• Tanner Justin Johnson, 23, 228 Brackett Ridge Road-lot G, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with transmit or post nude or sexually explicit photo or video to a website/live webcam/message board.
• Myiesha Idalis Mayes, 27, 2614 Springfield-7, Springfield, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Abigail Brittany Seay, 25, homeless, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile, felony theft by taking/larceny/other and felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle.
• Royal Clifford Smith, 44, 134 McGaughey Chapel Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Terik Deshawn Terry, 23, 219 Cheyenne Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, trafficking meth, two counts of possession of a schedule 4 drug, two counts of possession of a schedule 3/4/5 drug with intent to distribute, two counts of trafficking synthetic narcotic, possession of a schedule 1 drug, possession of a schedule 1/2 drug with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, sale of or intent to sell marijuana, trafficking marijuana, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of cocaine, sale of cocaine, trafficking cocaine, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Christopher Ray Waters, 31, 109 Waterworks St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Michael James Lamar Pangle, 46, 3863 Lake Kathy Road, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.