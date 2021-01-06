Area Arrests for Jan. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Keith Alexander Belk, 25, 57 Tulip Lane, Rossville, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with being a fugitive from justice (Hamilton County, Tennessee).
• Michael Richard Berndt, 69, 371 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and disorderly conduct.
• Christoper Wayne Roberson, 36, 100 Deer Ridge Lane, Rock Spring, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with financial transaction card fraud.
• Christopher Allen Simms, 59, 113 Altamont Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Blaze Nicholas Tate, 17, 2584 Chatsworth Highway 225 N.E., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (gun) and possession of a firearm/knife during commission of a felony.
• Taryn Joann Thomas, 26, 618 W. Chestnut St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and open container violation.
• Sara Nicole Creech, 32, 112 Chisholm Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Adam Lee Lerch, 42, 199 Reno Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving a stolen vehicle and possession of meth.
• Andrea Ruth Kalyn Sawyers, 22, 136 Alcoa Drive, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, driving without insurance, taillights violation and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Terry Lamar Silvers, 49, 2001 Bowers Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession to distribute meth, trafficking in meth, reckless driving, failure to maintain lane, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer.
