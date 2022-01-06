Area Arrests for Jan. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Sheila Nicole Adamiak, 31, 4245 Prospect Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Tracy Darlene Almaraz-Martinez, 59, 612 Strain St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Micheal James Brashear, 47, 506 Second Ave.-108, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Randy Lamar Evans, 38, 115 Brookwalk Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).
• John Charles Gale, 46, 4406 Shawdowrock Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Johnathan Taylor McGill, 25, 240 Old Sawmill Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jared Charles Miolen, 29, 4871 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with knowingly removing/destroying/circumventing an electronic monitoring device pretrial/bond condition.
• Storey Stephen Pack, 26, 210 Prestbury Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Adam Payne, 32, 512 Hammond Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.
• Larry David Sutton, 43, 1944 Flair Knoll Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Justin Anthony Trent, 38, 780 Poplar Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Nikolaus James Von Thaden, 35, 1633 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Paul Elrod, 51, 6613 Levi Road, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), speeding and driving without insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.