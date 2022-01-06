Area Arrests for Jan. 7

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.

• Sheila Nicole Adamiak, 31, 4245 Prospect Road, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Tracy Darlene Almaraz-Martinez, 59, 612 Strain St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Micheal James Brashear, 47, 506 Second Ave.-108, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Randy Lamar Evans, 38, 115 Brookwalk Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs).

• John Charles Gale, 46, 4406 Shawdowrock Way, Cohutta, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.

• Johnathan Taylor McGill, 25, 240 Old Sawmill Spur, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Jared Charles Miolen, 29, 4871 Old Federal Road N., Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with knowingly removing/destroying/circumventing an electronic monitoring device pretrial/bond condition.

• Storey Stephen Pack, 26, 210 Prestbury Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Joshua Adam Payne, 32, 512 Hammond Drive N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony failure to appear.

• Larry David Sutton, 43, 1944 Flair Knoll Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.

• Justin Anthony Trent, 38, 780 Poplar Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Nikolaus James Von Thaden, 35, 1633 Mount Vernon Road, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.

• Paul Elrod, 51, 6613 Levi Road, Hixson, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI (drugs), speeding and driving without insurance.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video