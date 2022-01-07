Area Arrests for Jan. 8/9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ashley Nichole Webb, 37, 415 N. White Oak Drive, Kodak, Tennessee, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, distracted driving and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Logan Skyler Hartshorn, 29, 3813 Tibbs Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 4 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 3 controlled substance, possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, two counts of possession of a schedule 3, 4 or 5 controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana, sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Zachary Curtis Fox, 34, 1406 Antioch Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Shaun David Jones, 35, 30705 Zip Code, was charged Thursday by state probation with parole violation.
• James Delmar Martin Jr., 41, 211 Brickyard Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault (weapon).
