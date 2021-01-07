Area Arrests for Jan. 8

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Ted Flood, 39, 627 N. Sixth Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Chatsworth Police Department with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, four counts of terroristic threats and acts, and two counts of second-degree criminal damage to property.
• Taryn Joann Thomas, 26, 618 W. Chestnut St., Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI (less safe) and open container violation.
• Charles Franklin Crider, 37, 4007 Ashley Brook Drive, Resaca, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Alex Franklin Domingo-Mendez, 20, 1702 Hawthorne St., Chattanooga, was charged Wednesday by the Cohutta Police Department with violation of restrictions on use of blue lights on a vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Michael Jarome Gibson, 31, 1007 May St.-7, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Amy Leigh Holcomb, 31, 184 Providence Way, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Creuna Esay Laking Welch, 33, 3218 Bates Drive, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Zachary Robert Babb, 42, 607 Foster Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, felony probation violation and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Spencer Williams Kissner, 26, 200 Longwood St., Chickamauga, was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and speeding.
• Christopher Adam Ogle, 36, 259 Old Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, possession of tools for the commission of a crime and possession of meth.
• Mandy Marie Stewart, 45, 259 Old Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Angel Elizabeth Thomason, 42, 1112 E. Morris St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs, drugs not in original container, possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation, giving false information to a law officer, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear, crossing guard line with drugs without consent, failure to dim headlights and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Arthur Lynn Turner, 48, 259 Old Underwood Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
