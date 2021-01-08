Area Arrests for Jan. 9-10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Heather Michelle Brock, 29, 3620 Colston Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with criminal trespass, misdemeanor failure to appear, terroristic threats and acts, and third-degree cruelty to children.
• Aaron Keith Clark, 32, 300 Patrol Road, Forsyth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, misdemeanor escape and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Charles Arvil Gregory, 70, 4588 Lickskillet Road, Blue Ridge, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, terroristic threats and acts, and misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny.
• Patton Alan Walker, 24, 139 Buck Lake Road, Cookeville, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
