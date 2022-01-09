Area Arrests for Jan. 9

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Andrew Ryan Davis, 21, 973 Center Hill Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and seatbelts violation.
• Jamie Eugene Dunsmore, 50, 3442 Rauschenberg Road, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false imprisonment and robbery.
• Kimberly Anne Gann, 59, 4310 Woodland Drive, Ooltewah, Tennessee, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Misty Marie Harper, 39, 190 Kelly Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, open container violation and u-turn in curve prohibited.
• Sherley Joan Lee, 54, 420 Hasty Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Demetres Antwoine Love, 46, 303 Fields Ave.-B, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and felony probation violation.
• Jared Charles Miolen, 29, 310 Scenic Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with misdemeanor theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by receiving stolen property in another state, sale of meth, giving false name/address/date of birth to a law officer, driving while license is suspended or revoked and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Veronica Faye Morgan, 44, 1201 Sumach Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Monte Antonio Thomas, 20, 2260 Hosea Williams Drive, Atlanta, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with first degree forgery, identity theft fraud using/possessing identification concerning a person, felony theft by receiving stolen property, felony theft by bringing stolen property into another state, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, distributing controlled substance and willful obstruction of law officers.
• William Robert Dickie, 51, 1407 Rosewood Circle-11, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Vandel McPherson, 38, 1116 Willowdale Road, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and open container violation.
