Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 33-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana and fishing without a license.
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI (less safe), improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, open container violation and driving without insurance.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 43-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with loitering/prowling, public indecency, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, obstruction of an officer by threat/violence and aggressive panhandling.
• A 19-year-old Dalton man was charged Thursday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI under 21, open container violation, affixing material to reduce light transmission/tint violation, display of license plates/tinted or obscuring tag and safety belts violation.
• A 35-year-old Cary, North Carolina, man was charged Thursday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, operating a vehicle without a proper tag/decal and driving without insurance.
• A 22-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, speeding, driving without a license and tire violation.
• A 28-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
