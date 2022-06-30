Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Larry Joseph Brown Jr., 44, 2306 Ridge Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, failure to register as a sex offender/comply with requirements and giving false information to a law officer.
• Randy Lamar Callaway, 53, 1535 Margaret Circle, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear and two counts of misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Jennifer Marie Castro, 49, 706 Betty Ave. S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Damien Reed Cecala, 32, homeless, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with robbery, attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act, felony probation violation and use of communication facilities in drug transactions.
• Nicole Cronan, 22, 4302 Cronan Drive, Cohuttta, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, trafficking a synthetic narcotic, possession of meth and giving false information to a law officer and by the Varnell Police Department with misdemeanor probation violation.
• Shanda Malea Cronan, 44, 1223 Highway 41, Tunnel Hill, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with false statement/writing/concealing facts from the government, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Christopher Lee Holmes, 31, 409 Eagle Ridge, Ball Ground, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with burglary (dwelling), burglary (building, structure or vehicle), entering an automobile or other motor vehicle with the intent to commit theft or felony, second-degree criminal damage to property (business), criminal trespass and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Billy Dwight Maxwell, 23, 466 Gatlin Road N.E., Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer for a felony offense, reckless driving, driving less than minimum speed/impeding the flow of traffic, failure to obey a traffic control device and improper passing in an area marked by signs or road markings.
• Manuel De Jesus Retiz, 39, 516 Gay St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Avery Allen Robinson, 21, 107 Blue Mountain Parkway, Rocky Face, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony and distribution of a counterfeit substance and by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Steven Richard Seay, 36, 1355 Presley Road N.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ashley Nicole Parsons, 36, 2116 Francis Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Jeremy Swade Parsons, 26, 3096 Five Springs Road, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; failure to stop/yield when emerging from an alley, driveway or building; failure to maintain lane; driving without a valid license; no proof of insurance on motorcycles; taillights violation; reckless driving; lights violation and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Monte Wane Sanders, 54, 2218 Haven Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Tunnel Hill Police Department with DUI and speeding.
• Daniel Thomas White, 37, 601 Luckie St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.