Area Arrests for July 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Johnny Edwin Higgins Jr., 47, 3010 Greenwood Drive, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Sunday by the Eton Police Department with possession of marijuana, driving with a suspended or revoked license, distracted driving (failure to exercise due care when using cellphone or radio), two counts of possession of meth and obstructed view (windshield/other windows).
• Kayla Rayanne Dalziel, 19, 166 Center Hill Cemetery Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, two counts of financial transaction card theft, two counts of financial transaction card fraud and two counts of criminal receipt of goods/services obtained by fraud.
• Harley Danielle Henderson, 26, 1711 Chattanooga Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Justin William Morton, 38, 805 W. Crawford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Eric Franklin Moutardier, 35, 2092 Pleasant Hill Road, Ranger, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and driving with the wrong class of license.
• Bobby Shaun Pack, 36, 427 Southern Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Michael Alvin Patterson, 31, 1611 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Shane Karlile Rush, 48, 76 Emily Drive, Whitesburg, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brittany Nicole Williams, 30, 1674 Old CCC Camp Road, Eton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects and misdemeanor failure to appear.
• Daniel Fredrick Christensen, 58, 950 Townsend Lane, Tunnel Hill, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of aggravated assault and first-degree arson (residential).
• Aaron Matthew Fox, 35, 779 W. Main St.-138, Chattanooga, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated assault and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI, driving too fast for conditions, driving with a suspended or revoked license, driving without insurance and failure to maintain lane.
• Autumn Li Oliver, 29, 346 Cobb Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Eton Police Department with DUI.
• Michael Joey Patterson II, 36, 633 Womack Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, DUI (drugs) and open container violation.
• Ricardo Rosas-Ramirez, 29, 511 Dantzler Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
