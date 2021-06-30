Area Arrests for July 1

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Christopher David Carter Jr., 50, 365 Oak Hill St., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with brake lights violation; trafficking meth or amphetamine; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a schedule 4 drug; drugs to be kept in original container; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Ashley Nicole Hayes, 30, 938 Smyrna Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with trafficking meth or amphetamine; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a schedule 4 drug; drugs to be kept in original container; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Dale Leon Manis Sr., 48, 636 Piney Hill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with trafficking meth or amphetamine; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession of a schedule 4 drug; drugs to be kept in original container; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Evelyn Marie Parrish, 30, 462 Barney Pierce Road-Lot H, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth or amphetamine; possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• John Michael Parrish, 45, 462 Barney Pierce Road-H, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with trafficking meth or amphetamine; possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Jonathan Wesley Allen, 42, 413 Blackwell Road-Lot C, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with misdemeanor shoplifting; possession of meth; possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony; possession and use of drug-related objects; felony probation violation; felony fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer; driving with a suspended or revoked license; reckless driving; failure to stop at a stop sign; improper lane change or usage; driving too fast for conditions; and failure to maintain lane.
• Perry Allen Ball, 33, 5345 Nicklesville Road, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• William David Hobgood, 41, 262 Talking Rock Creek Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; third-degree cruelty to children; and aggravated assault (family violence).
• Bryan Kendall Holland, 40, 3636 Whiting Road, Gainesville, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Diaz Jasso, 35, 1024 Mill Creek Road-10, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Jovan Yihesia Lewis, 46, 818 Shugart Road-B4, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• William Anthony Massingill, 34, 727 Liberty Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with child molestation, aggravated assault (weapon), cruelty to children (excess physical/mental pain) and cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence).
• William Henson Miller, 29, 102 Park Canyon Drive-102, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI.
• Jonathan Munshower, 39, 209 Hagan St., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony shoplifting, two counts of identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person and criminal trespass of property without permission.
• Thomas Milton Preavette, 32, 6573 Highway 411 N., Crandall, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; two counts of felony probation violation; misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers; driving with a suspended or revoked license; failure to maintain lane; and operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration.
• Christopher Drake Reed, 49, 3065 Pine Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of marijuana; manufacture of marijuana; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of tools for the commission of crime; and felony tampering with evidence.
• Francisco Rivera-Aviles, 42, 824 Mattie Drive-3, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Steven James Ross, 37, 606 S. Thornton Ave., Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Johnathan Lamar Scott, 23, 164 North Pass, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Christopher Dakota Tinson, 26, 829 Sam Love Road, Rocky Face, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with two counts of felony probation violation.
• Bobby William Wedgeworth, 55, 621 Robinson Road, Chatsworth, was charged Tuesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Keion Tyjuan Harper, 24, 30 Donley Road, Rome, was charged Wednesday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Zachary Kohl Suttles, 37, 2000 Ashton Lane S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, misdemeanor failure to appear and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
