Area Arrests for July 10/11

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped.
Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Charlotte Lyn Boling, 52, 353 Third Ave. E., Eton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony crossing guard lines with weapon/drugs/intoxicants, misdemeanor tampering with evidence, DUI (drugs), distracted driving/failure to exercise due care when using cellphone/radio, possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and Georgia resident has 60 days to change name/address on driver's license.
• Christopher Rafael Breton, 24, 602 Morningside Drive-1, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Detavier Sean Burse, 21, 1204 Shannon Lane, La Vergne, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with improper passing on the right/passing on the shoulder of a road, felony fleeing/attempting to elide a police officer, failure to stop at a stop sigh, passing in no-passing zones, driving too fast for conditions, reckless driving, failure to use signal, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper lane change or usage.
• William Russell Madison, 32, 607 Richardson St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth.
• Travis Wayne Morrow, 27, 309 Nicholas Drive, Resaca, was charged Thursday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• Zachary Lee Roberts, 25, 2877 Patterson Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Suzanne Renee Stanco, 59, 1085 Orchard Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and following too closely.
• Christopher Lamar Trammell, 48, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• April Lynn Williams, 33, 401 W. Nance Springs Road, Resaca, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Joshua Jacob Acevedo, 27, 3195 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with DUI (less safe), driving without insurance and failure to register vehicle.
• Mark Anthony Bishop, 32, 319 Corvette Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, loitering/prowling, misdemeanor probation violation, pedestrian under the influence and as a fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• Mayra Alejandra Garcia, 31, 308 Paige St.-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects, felony probation violation and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
• Diego Armando Guijon-Hernandez, 31, 1604 Beechland Circle-1, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 1 drug, felony probation violation and crossing guard line with drugs without consent.
