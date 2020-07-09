Area Arrests for July 10

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Richard Paul Crisp, 48, 333 Nichole Drive, Resaca, was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with parole violation.
• Amber Lynn Brian, 28, 242 Buckhead Way, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Georgia State Patrol with failure to maintain lane, DUI-drugs, four counts of DUI-endangering a child while under the influence of drugs and four counts of safety belts violation (children 8-years-old and younger).
• Francisco Deharo, 31, 1637 Bradley Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Brandy Ruth Dickinson, 26, 450 Conway St., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Edgar Guadalajra, 38, 124 Deer Bend Road, Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Chadley Dasean Huggins, 27, 3837 Old Dixie Highway S.E., Dalton, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with sale of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance.
• Christopher Charles Miller, 42, 3397 Ball Ground Road, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth and possession of meth.
• Clyde Andre Simpson, 41, 100 Deers Fair Drive, Calhoun, was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking and misdemeanor theft by taking.
• Brandon Paul Smith, 40, 204 Allies Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Wednesday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, sale of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects and possession of tools for the commission of a crime.
• Sergio Fraire-Espino, 31, 1115 New East Morris St., Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession and use of drug-related objects, use of communication facilities in drug transactions and misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• Jerry W. Hawkins, 54, 66 Windmill Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Alonso Mendoza-Diaz, 26, 219 South Drive, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
