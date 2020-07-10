Area Arrests for July 11-12

Editor’s note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• James Franklin Arwood, 44, 802 Thorne Place, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, operating a motor vehicle without a proper tag or decal, no operating brake lights or signal devices on vehicle and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Mark Passley II, 36, 120 Rolling Acres First St., Calhoun, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Randall Samuel Patterson, 42, 4054 Village Drive, Cohutta, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony theft by taking/larceny.
• Tevin Bryant Person, 25, 954 Sagamore Drive, Tunnel Hill, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance, driving with an expired license plate and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• Justin Paul Planzer, 29, 1645 Dietz Road, Ringgold, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Joshua Dewayne Short, 26, 226 Sapp Way, Dalton, was charged Thursday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Taiyonna Tibbs, 21, 308 Paige St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation, misdemeanor failure to appear and giving false information to a law officer.
• Alisha Faye York, 29, 647 Fullers Chapel Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with sale of meth, possession of meth and possession of meth with the intent to distribute.
