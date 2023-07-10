Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 47-year-old Crandall man was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, speeding and driving without a valid license.
• A 28-year-old Atlanta man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with first-degree forgery, misdemeanor theft by receiving a stolen vehicle, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), trafficking in opium or a derivative (possession), removing/affixing a license plate with the intent to conceal the identity of the vehicle, misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, driving without insurance and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 24-year-old Decatur man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a schedule 2 drug (opium), trafficking in opium or a derivative (possession) and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 50-year-old Dalton man was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 31-year-old Dalton woman was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• A 42-year-old Cohutta man was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 36-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 47-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 42-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 19-year-old Cartersville man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• A 45-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with DUI, public drunkenness, open container violation, misdemeanor failure to appear, giving false information to a law officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license, failure to maintain lane and hit and run.
• A 32-year-old Indianapolis, Indiana, woman was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, DUI (drugs) and speeding.
• A 51-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor failure to appear and fugitive from justice (McMinn County, Tennessee).
• A 44-year-old Resaca man was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• A 23-year-old Dalton man was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with kidnapping (adult), false imprisonment, two counts of cruelty to children (allowing to witness felony/battery/family violence), two counts of battery (family violence), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers and misdemeanor probation violation.
• A 38-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI (drugs), safety belts violation and failure to maintain lane.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, operating a vehicle without a valid decal on the license plate, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle, driving without a valid license, failure to stop at a stop sign, failure to maintain lane, failure to register vehicle and driving an unsafe or improperly-equipped vehicle.
• A 41-year-old Dalton woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with driving with a suspended or revoked license and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee).
• A 21-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 70-year-old Ringgold woman was charged Sunday by the Georgia State Patrol with DUI and failure to maintain lane.
• A 25-year-old Locust Grove man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with two counts of obtaining/attempting to obtain drugs by fraud/forgery/concealment of fact, possession of a schedule 2 drug, possession with intent to distribute of a schedule 1/2 drug and felony attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• A 27-year-old Dalton man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with third-degree cruelty to children and battery (family violence).
• A 23-year-old Riverdale man was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug, party to a crime and misdemeanor attempt or conspiracy to violate the Georgia Controlled Substances Act.
• A 43-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth, crossing a guard line with drugs without consent and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• A 25-year-old Eton woman was charged Monday by the Chatsworth Police Department with open container violation and DUI.
• A 64-year-old Rossville woman was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting, criminal trespass of property without permission and two counts of felony probation violation.
