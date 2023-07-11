Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 31-year-old Spring City, Tennessee, man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers, seat belt violation (ages 6 to 17), hit and run, speeding, driving with a suspended or revoked license, improper stopping/parking on roadway, failure to obey a traffic control device, reckless driving, two counts of failure to obey a stop sign or yield after stopping, three counts of failure to use signal, five counts of driving on the wrong side of the road, eight counts of improper lane change/failure to maintain lane, failure to keep in proper lane (buses/motor coaches) and felony fleeing/attempting to elude police.
• A 35-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• A 43-year-old Sand Mountain man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth, possession of a schedule 4 drug and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Georgia State Patrol with felony homicide by vehicle (leaving the scene), hit and run and failure to report an accident resulting in injury, death or property damage.
• A 32-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting.
• A 41-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with cruelty to animals.
• A 34-year-old Chattanooga man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with four counts of aggravated assault (gun), reckless conduct, second-degree criminal damage to private property and possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony.
• A 29-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated stalking.
• A 34-year-old Ooltewah, Tennessee, woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony theft by taking/larceny/theft of an automobile.
• A 32-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with three counts of burglary (forced entry, dwelling), three counts of possession of meth, two counts of possession and use of drug-related objects and giving false information to a law officer.
• A 35-year-old Dalton woman was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 34-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 22-year-old Dalton man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• A 66-year-old Blue Ridge man was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with burglary (forced entry, dwelling).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.