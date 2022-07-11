Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• John Edwin Daley Sr., 56, 88 Old Free Hope Road, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Chatsworth Police Department with felony failure to appear.
• Juan Hernandez Jr., 30, 109 Sharondale Drive, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• James Junior Mahoney, 56, 437 Fourth Ave.-4, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of sale of meth.
• Billie Nichole Manis, 37, 935 Cotton Circle, Chatsworth, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Cutberto Patino-Hernandez, 65, 518 Chattanooga Ave., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with child molestation.
• Trevin Dane Stover, 31, 258 Coastal Way-B, Resaca, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with computer invasion of privacy and violation of oath by a public officer.
• Larry David Sutton, 44, 115 Cox Road-3, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with entering an automobile with the intent to commit theft or felony, misdemeanor theft by taking/larceny/pocket picking, possession of a firearm/knife during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Kevin Burciaga, 19, 731 Cedar Ridge Road S.E., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with two counts of possession/display/use of any false/altered ID, DUI under 21, reckless driving, improper exhaust system/prevent noise/smoke/fumes and driving without a license.
• Tony Fraire-Morales, 20, 1826 Wendell St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with possession of a schedule 2 drug and failure to maintain lane.
• Edgar Steve Massingill, 56, 98 Bent Oak Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Carlynn Ashley Mills, 35, 115 Norman Lane, Chattanooga, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Nicholas Antonio Parker, 42, 377 Lyles Road, Cleveland, Tennessee, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and fugitive from justice (Bradley County, Tennessee, probation violation).
• Amy Danielle Seay, 40, 115 Andrew Way, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of meth.
• Noah Cicoria, 24, 1902 Piccadilly Circle-5, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI.
• Wendell Douglas Patton Jr., 34, 4962 Cline Road, Resaca, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree arson (public building), first-degree arson (motor vehicle), burglary (forced entry, non-residence), second-degree criminal damage to business property, second-degree criminal damage to private property and damage/injure property of a public utility company.
• Jeremy Dewayne Rash, 33, 327 Chevelle Drive, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Lashawn Dean Taylor, 20, 200 Frontier Trail N.W., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with second-degree forgery, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers, misdemeanor failure to appear, misdemeanor fleeing/attempting to elude a police officer, driving with a suspended or revoked license and improper right/left turn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.