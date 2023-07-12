Editor's note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies.
• A 26-year-old Chatsworth man was charged Sunday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with third-degree cruelty to children, first-degree cruelty to children and aggravated assault (family violence).
• A 32-year-old Crandall man was charged Tuesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving without a valid license and second-degree criminal damage to private property.
• A 28-year-old Dalton woman was charged Tuesday by state probation with felony probation violation.
• A 30-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with felony probation violation.
• A 55-year-old Calhoun woman was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with felony shoplifting and criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less).
• A 55-year-old Dalton man was charged Tuesday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI, speeding, failure to maintain lane and improper lane change or usage.
• A 23-year-old Dalton woman was charged Wednesday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
