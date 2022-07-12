Editor’s note: The following information is compiled from public records taken from reports from local law enforcement agencies. These reports do not reflect guilt or innocence. An arrest does not necessarily indicate indictment or incarceration. The Dalton Daily Citizen will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Adrian Chavez, 24, 208 Arnold Ave., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with aggravated child molestation and sodomy.
• Michael Ronald Cook, 45, 613 Oxford St., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Dustin Kohl Crittenden, 29, 2257 Old Ringgold Road, Rocky Face, was charged Monday by state probation with parole violation.
• Devonte Lavon Dunn, 23, 4324 Cronan Drive, Cohutta, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle with suspended/revoked/canceled registration and driving without insurance.
• Anthony Gabriel Galdamez-Carbajal, 20, 627 Fireside Place, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with interstate interference with custody and misdemeanor willful obstruction of law officers.
• Ricky Allen Gray, 41, 22 Harrington Lane, Rossville, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Zashengka Huerta, 17, 329 Kerny Ave.-3F, Kerny, New Jersey, was charged Monday by the Dalton Police Department with disorderly conduct and obstruction of an officer by threat/violence.
• Samuel Lee Johnson, 47, 1212 N. Hamilton St.-1, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Jacob Alvie Manis, 27, 475 Brackett Ridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with felony failure to appear.
• Donald Dewayne McClure, 48, 3184 Circleview Drive S.E., Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Tavares Nelson, 43, 4177 Brown Bridge Road, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with misdemeanor theft of lost/mislaid property and sale of meth.
• Kalib Michael Newlan, 44, 480 Loudermilk Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Varnell Police Department with possession of meth and a taillights violation.
• William Thomas Rice, 41, 62 Kingdom Hall Road, Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff’s Office with terroristic threats and acts.
• Jessie Allen Shaw, 35, 1116 Willowdale Road N.W.-630, Dalton, was charged Monday by the Whitfield County Sheriff’s Office with felony probation violation.
• Andrew Magana, 21, 1005 Arizona Drive, Dalton, was charged Tuesday by the Dalton Police Department with DUI, duty upon striking an unattended vehicle and reckless driving.
