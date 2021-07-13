Area Arrests for July 13

Editor's note: The Daily Citizen-News will upon request print a notice about anyone found not guilty of the charges listed in Area Arrests, or if the charges have been dropped. Call (706) 272-7723 and be prepared to provide documentation.
• Michael Ronald Cook, 44, 1190 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession of meth with intent to distribute; possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of a schedule 1 or 2 controlled substance with intent to distribute; possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance; and misdemeanor probation violation.
• Ronald Lynn Roach, 51, 1190 Treadwell Road, Chatsworth, was charged Thursday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth, possession of meth with intent to distribute and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Thomas Gordon Cox, 32, 147 LaFayette Road, Rocky Face, was charged Friday by the Dalton Police Department with felony probation violation.
• Ricky Eugene Grant, 42, 1182 Fitebend Road, Calhoun, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony failure to appear.
• Thomas Allen Price, 49, homeless, Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with aggravated battery (weapon), battery (family violence), simple battery (family violence) and felony failure to appear.
• Robin Lynn Rhodes, 36, 171 Maurine St., Dalton, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation, possession of meth and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Tiffany Lynn Stone, 37, 178 Dupree Road, Summerville, was charged Friday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth; possession and use of drug-related objects; failure to maintain lane; and driving with a suspended or revoked license.
• William Cody Sutton, 30, 483 Hawkins Branch Road, Crandall, was charged Friday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with driving too fast for conditions, improper lane change/failure to maintain lane and DUI.
• Tina Darlene Wooten-Jones, 44, 412 Old Apison Road, Cohutta, was charged Friday by the Cohutta Police Department with possession of meth, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, felony probation violation and hit and run.
• Richard Allen Adair, 62, 372 S. Second Ave., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Chatsworth Police Department with aggravated assault.
• Thomas Lamar Adams, 55, 2833 River Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of meth.
• Larry Lamar Brackett, 38, 412 Rinkle St.-3, Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon), simple battery (family violence), second-degree criminal damage to business property, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less) and public drunkenness.
• Amanda Lee Bunch, 29, 6443 N.W., 23rd St., Margate, Florida, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Omar Yahir Camerena, 18, 614 Pine St., Dalton, was charged Saturday by the Georgia State Patrol with possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, misdemeanor contributing to the delinquency of a minor, driving without a license and driving without insurance.
• Ramiro Aviles Colon, 40, 4181 Highway 225 N., Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession and use of drug-related objects; possession of meth; simple battery; and aggravated assault.
• Adam Ryle Maybern, 22, 16 Brown Drive S.W., Cartersville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with misdemeanor shoplifting and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Miguel Issac Medina, 20, 405 Park Lake Road, Rossville, was charged Saturday by the Varnell Police Department with DUI under 21, reckless driving, speeding and furnishing/purchase/possession of alcohol by a minor.
• Anna Alicia O'Dell, 37, 699 Maple Grove Church Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with felony probation violation.
• Mark Allan Rice, 46, 2629 Leonard Bridge Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with battery (family violence, second or subsequent offense) and violation of a family violence order.
• Paden Young Vaughan, 26, 414 Old Dallas Road S.W., Cartersville, was charged Saturday by the Dalton Police Department with possession and use of drug-related objects and Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with first-degree forgery, identity theft fraud using/possessing identity information concerning a person, fraudulent attempts to obtain refunds, criminal trespass (damage of $500 or less), giving false information to a law officer; driving with a suspended license and possession and use of drug-related objects.
• Edwin Agapito Vicente-Vicente, 21, 277 Stafford Road, Chatsworth, was charged Saturday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI, failure to maintain lane and driving without a license.
• Michael James Brashear, 46, 506 Second Ave.-apartment 108, Chatsworth, was charged Sunday by the Chatsworth Police Department with failure to register as a sex offender/failure to comply with requirements/providing false information.
• Cindy Ann Brackett, 36, 1524 Margaret Circle-2, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with possession of a schedule 4 drug, possession of a schedule 2 drug and sale/distribution/possession of dangerous drugs.
• Jonathan Raymundo Carpintero-Jimenez, 29, 109 Pinehill Drive, Dalton, was charged Sunday by the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office with DUI and driving too fast for conditions.
• Anthony Dewayne Carter, 42, 427 Melinda St.-3, Dalton was charged Sunday by the Dalton Police Department with aggravated assault (weapon) and aggravated battery (weapon).
• Shameeka Desha Dorsey-Kalade, 41, 2437 Old Federal Road S., Chatsworth, was charged Monday by the Murray County Sheriff's Office with possession of a schedule 1 controlled substance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.